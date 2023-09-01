Can you watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa on TV? Live stream and free audio details

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa: The Reds take on Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, but unless you’re in the stadium it’s going to be difficult to watch the game live. Here’s the situation.

Sunday kick-off at 2pm means live on TV in the UK, right? Well not in this case. Liverpool vs Aston Villa will not be aired by any of the major UK broadcasters.

Sky Sports is showing Crystal Palace vs Wolves in the 2pm slot before the big Arsenal vs Man United clash at 4:30pm. TNT Sports and Amazon don’t have the rights to this timeslot.

While Liverpool vs Villa might sound like the higher profile game compared to the other 2pm kick-off, Sky had already picked Palace vs Wolves before LFC and AVFC was moved to Sunday due to the latter’s involvement in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Boy, that was a mouthful!

Anyway, is there any other way to watch live? Well, DAZN has access to the Premier League in Europe and it’s on USA Network in the United States. Far be it from us to recommend circumventing geographical restrictions by using a VPN, but that is something that’s possible at your own discretion.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off time

As previously mentioned, Liverpool vs Aston Villa kicks-off at 2:00pm UK time on Sunday September 3. The game will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

Can you watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa TV and online

In a word, no. Liverpool vs Aston Villa is not part of Sky Sports Super’ Sunday coverage. That’ll be filled by the Cystal Palace vs Wolves game and the Arsenal vs Manchester United game.

To watch those games you’ll need a Sky Sports subscription to watch. You can sign up for Sky Sports via the Now streaming service for £26 a month with the rate locked in for 12 months. This’ll give you access via a smart TV app, the web, and apps for iOS and Android.

Sky Sports will have extended highlights of Liverpool vs Aston Villa at 10:00pm UK time on Sky Sports Premier League. Also, there’s BBC’s Match of the Day 2, which stats at 10:30pm.

How to listen to Liverpool vs Aston Villa for free

While there is no live TV coverage in the UK, you will be able to listen to the game for free. BBC Radio 5 Live has the rights to live commentary on Liverpool vs Aston Villa. You can join the coverage here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.