Can you watch Bullet Train online at home?

Can you watch Bullet Train at home? The hype around the new Brad Pitt movie is picking up steam. But can you stream it at home in the UK?

The assassin on the train theme is getting up a head of steam in movies these days. There was the Murder on the Orient Express adaptation, and the Liam Neeson movie The Commuter, both of which were both enjoyable romps.

However, none has driven the hype train like Bullet Train, the new Brad Pitt flick where he plays a back-on-the-job assassin travelling on the titular Japanese Bullet Train.

Pitt is just seeking to get on with his job, without anyone dying for a change, but there are four other rival killers on the train, each with their own agenda. It looks like the latest in a series of comedy crime thrillers with over the top violence and we’re here for it. In that regard, it’s directed by David Leitch, who you’ll know from Deadpool 2, and it looks like that vibe is continuing with Bullet Train.

You can check out the trailer for this thrill ride below, but read on for when you can watch Bullet Train on the best TV in the house.

Can you watch Bullet Train at home?

Unfortunately, Bullet Train is exclusive to cinemas at the moment. It arrived on August 3 worldwide and has already grabbed top spot at the box office. However, it won’t be long before the film arrives on streaming platforms to rent.

Sony Pictures is behind Bullet Train. In recent times the company offers its films exclusively in cinemas for 45 days, before it becomes available to rent. Streaming services should follow that after about 120 days if recent precedent has been set.

Considering the film arrived in UK cinemas in mid-July, it’s possible it will land on Netflix UK in mid-November. If you can’t wait that long, get yourself along to the local multiplex or rent the movie when it arrives on the likes of iTunes Movies, Google Play and Amazon.