Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta – All the dates and times you need to know

Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is only a month or so away, meaning the multiplayer beta for all platforms is almost upon us.

While we only have a few specific details on what the multiplayer beta will contain in terms of maps, modes and overall content, the dates are completely out in the open.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta including the start times, how to take part, platforms and more.

Related: Animal Crossing – New Horizons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta start times – when can I play it?

Modern Warfare will have two beta weekends. The first will be exclusive to PS4 owners, while the second will expand to all platforms. This is due to Sony’s continuing exclusivity deal with Activision when it comes for downloadable content in the Call of Duty franchise.

First Modern Warfare beta weekend start times (exclusive to PS4)

Thursday September 12 to Friday 13: Early Access

Saturday September 14 to Monday 16: Open Beta

Second Modern Warfare beta weekend start times (all platforms)

Thursday September 19 to Friday 20: Xbox One and PC Early Access, PS4 Open Beta

Saturday September 21st to Monday 23rd: Open Beta

Related: Everything we know about PS5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta – How do I gain access?

You can gain access to the Modern Warfare beta by pre-ordering any version of the game, regardless of whether its digital or physical. You’ll able to jump into the early access period on your respective platform and the open beta once it commences alongside other players.

As we said before, PS4 owners have their own private weekend to enjoy. So if you want as much time with the game as possible, we’d opt for that version. During relevant beta periods, crossplay will be available between consoles and PC, which is a first for the series. Unfortunately, your progress won’t carry over to the full experience.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More