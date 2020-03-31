Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is now available on PS4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is now available to download for the Sony PS4, as many have expected in recent days.

The remastered version of the classic campaign has a one month period of exclusively on the PlayStation platform, we’re sorry to say Xbox and PC gamers. Originally released in 2009, the title was developed by Infinity Ward and has been gorgeously remastered for current-get systems by Beenox with the PS4 getting first dibs.

The makers are promising improved “textures, animations, physically based rendering, high-dynamic range lighting, and much more” in the product listing for the remastered instalment. Modern Warfare 2 is still renowned as being one of the all-time greats in terms of the main narrative and now gamers can play it out in high-definition with all of the modern audio enhancements.

“Play alongside Soap, Shepherd, Ghost and other familiar faces once again as you fight back against Vladimir Makarov, the Inner Circle, and other unforeseen foes,” a description on the Call of Duty YouTube page reads. You can see the trailer below:

If you want to snap up the PS4 version now, the listing has hit the PlayStation store and it costs $19.99/£19.99 to download. Of course, as you can probably tell by the title, there’s no access to the multiplayer or special ops modes here, but for campaign-focused gamers new and old this is a real treat.

Given the current predicament when so many people are practicing social distancing and staying at home, it’ll be a Godsend to some looking to relive a real highlight of the storied Call of Duty series. If you’re an Xbox or PC gamer, you’ll ned to wait until April 30 to start shooting up the joint once again.

We’re hoping for a great remaster here, given this week’s other big re-release Resident Evil 3 proved to be a bit of a letdown in the opinion of our reviewer.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …