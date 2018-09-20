Call of Cthulhu: Everything we know about the tabletop RPG adaptation

The mythology and mysteries behind Cthulhu and the cosmic horrors have always been fascinating, and the way in which they unfold is a perfect recipe for both fun and terrifying gaming experiences. Cyanide Studios hopes to prove such a thing with Call of Cthulhu, an upcoming survival horror RPG with a focus on investigative puzzle solving.

With a new gameplay trailer just being released, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Call of Cthulhu including all the latest news, release date, gameplay and more.

Call of Cthulhu Story – What’s it about?

You play as Edward Pierce, an investigator who finds himself assigned to a case that is anything other than ordinary. What begins as a relatively pedestrian affair soon descends into a demented sequence of occult happenings drenched in psychological terror. You’ll be driven to discover the truth behind The Occult, even if it means sacrificing your sanity in the process.

Call of Cthulhu release date – when is it coming out?

Cyanide Studios and Focus Home Interactive have confirmed that Call of Cthulhu will be launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 30, 2018.

Call of Cthulhu trailers – how does it look?

We’ve compiled some of the latest trailers below for you to check out:

Related: Battlefield 5

Call of Cthulhu Gameplay – How does it work?

Played from a first-person perspective, Call of Cthulhu is the official adaptation of the tabletop RPG, and thus, adopts many elements fans will be familiar with. Curiosity is the flavour of the day as you’re encouraged to explore new locations, converse with townsfolk and solve puzzles spread throughout the world.

Edward Pierce isn’t much of a fighter, so you’ll be far more dependant on brains than brawn much of the time. Knowing this, solutions will be found using stealth to avoid the mysterious beings that haunt you, or instead talking with different characters to find a solution outside of normality. You’d best be ready to do some negotiating.

Your sanity also plays a key role in Call of Cthulhu, and will slowly unravel as you progress through horrifying visions and questionable perceptions of reality that ask whether what you’re seeing is really the truth. We’re excited to see what extent this goes to in the full game.

Related: Call of Duty Black Ops 4

It sounds similar to Frictional Games’ Amnesia: The Dark Descent, where levels and enemies warped to reflect your crumbling mindset. Pierce also has a crippling fear of the darkness and closed spaces, meaning there’s a penalty for opting to sneak past enemies or lingering in the shadows for too long.

Does Call of Cthulhu look too spooky for you? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.