Busted for throttling, Samsung will hand Galaxy phone owners back control

Samsung is preparing a software update to give users more control over their phone’s performance, following revelations the company is throttling the speeds of over 10,000 apps on devices like the Galaxy S22 Plus

The company says the optimisation, which has drawn widespread criticism since coming to light earlier this week, is only in place for gaming apps and is designed to ensure Galaxy phones don’t overheat.

That’s not exactly an admission from Samsung it has been throttling the apps in question, but the update should enable users to eek peak performance from their apps. It’s not clear whether the full might of the processors will be unleashed, because gaming on a roasting hot device is neither safe, nor fun.

In a statement to Android Central, the company said: “Our priority is to deliver the best mobile experience for consumers. The Game Optimizing Service (GOS) has been designed to help game apps achieve great performance while managing device temperature effectively. GOS does not manage the performance of non-gaming apps. We value the feedback we receive about our products and after careful consideration, we plan to roll out a software update soon so users can control the performance while running game apps.”

Whether this update will magically resolve the throttling issues for other apps remains to be seen, but it appears Samsung has heard the complaints and is ready to do something about it.

Earlier this week a list of ten thousand apps were posted online, showing that even everyday apps such as Instagram, Netflix, Google Keep, TikTok, and Microsoft’s Office suite were being throttled by Samsung. The list even featured some of Samsung’s own apps, like Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass.

Samsung is the second Android manufacturer to be found to be throttling apps in recent times. OnePlus was found to be engaging in the practice too. Apple too got a wrap on the knuckles from users after it admitted throttling the entire CPU in order to protect ageing batteries on iPhone models.