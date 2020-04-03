BT’s virtual baking lessons make teaching kids to code a piece of cake

BT is teaching kids how to code with a tasty cake analogy to keep your little ones learning during the lockdown.

Schools might be closed, but that doesn’t mean your kids need to stop learning. Code a Cake takes the process of baking a basic cake and uses it to guide children through the basics of coding from the comfort of their couch.

The website relinquishes control over a robotic arm that kids can use to bake their own virtual cake. The site takes them through basic programming principles, including sequencing, variables and looping.

Kids can give the arm instructions and watch as it carries out those instructions in real time. The free programme is packed with over fifty different video clips, creating a near endless combination of outcomes in the game.

“With the UK facing such extraordinary hardship, BT wants Code a Cake to play a small, yet important role in inspiring and supporting parents and children at this challenging time”, said BT digital impact director Kerena Jennings.

“Families need more help than ever as they try to keep their kids educated and entertained at home. Our Skills for Tomorrow initiative is here to help people make the most of technology, and we want to do our bit to help children have fun and keep on learning”.

Code a Cake is part of BT’s Skills for Tomorrow initiative. The initiative hopes to empower 10 million individuals by teaching them the skills they need to pursue a career in digital times. The company has teamed up with a number of digital skills organisations to collect these courses and information together into one easy-to-reach place.

Want to try cooking up your own code? You can visit BT’s Code a Cake page now to give the free educational programme a go.

