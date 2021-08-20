BT is inviting Full Fibre customers to trial faster speeds for free

BT is giving new Full Fibre customers the opportunity to trial a broadband speed boost for one month.

The offer – which comes at no additional cost – means that customers will be able to test out BT’s faster broadband packages before committing to an upgrade.

Full Fibre Essential and Full Fibre 1 customers will be able to trial the five times faster Full Fibre 100, while Full Fibre 2 and Full Fibre 100 customers will be invited to try the even speedier Full Fibre 500, offering Wi-Fi speeds of up to 500mbps.

BT’s Full Fibre service is built on a gigabit capable full fibre network (as the name suggests) and can deliver maximum speeds of up to 1000 Mbps, as well as average upload speeds of up to 110 Mbps, meaning it can handle you working from home, gaming and jumping on video calls.

Full Fibre packages also come with BT’s Smart Hub 2 home router and optional Complete Wi-Fi, which guarantees you get a fast connection in every room or BT will give you £100 back. Customers also get access to BT’s Home Tech Experts support team.

Full Fibre users have the option to upgrade to BT’s Halo 3+ package, which uses the Hybrid Connect device to automatically connect you to EE’s mobile network if your Wi-Fi isn’t cutting it.

“We’re delighted to be introducing the speed boost to new BT Full Fibre customers. With a growing number of connected devices in the home and Brits adopting technology so readily, it’s more important than ever to have the fastest speeds and best reliability on the market”, said BT’s Director of Propositions Sharon Meadows.

“We want to give our customers flexibility in the packages they choose, which is why we’re offering a one-month trial of faster packages for no extra cost. It can be hard to imagine what a game changer it is having ultra-fast and reliable connectivity, and this way, BT customers can see the impact of the speed boost for themselves, without having to commit to an upgrade”.

If you’re a Full Fibre customer interested in joining the trial, head over to BT.com and click on the ‘Broadband: Extras’ tab to choose your speed boost package.

You shouldn’t need to worry about forgetting to cancel your trial before the month is up, either. If you decide not to upgrade your plan, BT says it will automatically switch you back to your previous Full Fibre package at no extra cost.

Prices for BT’s Full Fibre packages start at £25.99, but you’ll need to visit BT’s website to find out what is available in your area.