BT ups its 4G game with new mini hub and tablet plans

Alan Martin

BT is going head to head with the likes of EE, Three and Vodafone by launching its first own-brand 4G mini hub, alongside a selection of tablet plans.

Let’s start with the 4G mini hub, because it’s the more interesting of the two – and comes with a sweetener for existing BT Broadband and Plus customers. The hub itself is described as “pocket-sized” and allows up to 20 devices to connect simultaneously, with up to eight hours of battery life.

It comes free with a 24-month contract, which starts at £15 per month, but as every plan comes with a £5 monthly discount for Broadband and Plus customers, it’s effectively £10 for 3GB or 6GB (Plus customers get double data).

The same discount and double-data bonus applies all the way up, meaning that customers can alternatively opt for £12/£17 for 6GB/12GB, £17/£22 for 15GB/30GB or £23/£28 for 30GB/60GB. All packages give customers access to BT Wi-Fi around the country, and if you have a plan with 6GB data or over you also get BT Sport on the house.

Of course, you may consider a tablet and data plan a better solution than a 4G hub, and BT has two on offer initially. No iPads here – it’s a direct choice between the 8-inch Huawei T3 or the 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

The former will set you back £12 per month for 3GB data, £14 for 6GB, £19 for 15GB or £25 for 30GB, with upfront costs dropping from £30 to £10. Once again, all of these benefit from double the data if you’re a BT Plus customer.

If you’d prefer the bigger screen of the Galaxy Tab A, you’re unsurprisingly looking at a bigger outlay. It’s £16 for 3GB, £18 for 6GB, £23 for 15GB or £29 for 30GB, with upfront costs ranging from £50 to £10. Sadly, there’s no discount for BT broadband customers eyeing up the tablets.

