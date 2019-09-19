Bowers & Wilkins unveiled the newest additions to its PX line today and with new headphones, new earphones and an all-new design, there’s a lot to be excited about here.

The premium audio brand announced two sets of noise cancelling headphones and two pairs of wireless earphones intended to replace the current PX range. The line consists of the PX7 over-ear headphones, the on-ear PX5 headphones, the in-ear PI4 wireless earphones and the entry-level PI3 wireless earphones, with three of the four offering impressive noise cancelling capabilities and the most affordable of the bunch with dual drivers in each ear.

The latest update to the PX range is the first of its kind to be powered by the Qualcomm aptX Adapative codec. Bowers & Wilkins is actually the first audio brand to incorporate this tech into its headset since the chip launched at IFA last year, giving the range a 30% power boost on previous B&W generations and allowing it to adjust the signal much faster.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7

The PX7 marks the top of the range for the PX line.

The over-ear headphones are designed with everyday use in mind and their design reflects that. The arms are formed from a carbon fibre composite mixed with plastic to make the headphones as strong as the more traditional steel or aluminium frame but more flexible and at a fifth of the weight.

The memory foam earcups are designed to offer comfort and reinforce the noise cancellation while still being able to bounce back and retain their shape when not in use. The earcups also feature buttons, which Bowers & Wilkins claim allow the controls to remain more consistent than modern touch controls do.

The hybrid noise cancellation includes four settings – off, low, high and auto – the latter of which invites the ANC to automatically adjust to fit the environment you’re using them in. There is a button you can click to pause the ANC and temporarily let sound in and the PX7 claim to last an impressive 30 hours with noise cancellation turned on.

The headphones automatically start the tunes when they hit your ears and pause when you take them off and the PX7 come with a hard case to protect them.

At a hefty £349, the PX7 certainly aren’t the cheapest in the range but they do come with a lot of premium features to get excited about.

Bowers & Wilkins PX5

Next up is the PX5. The on-ear headphones exist as a slightly smaller and more lightweight alternative to the PX7, designed for everyday activities such as train journeys and trips to coffee shops.

The arms are built out of the same carbon fibre composite as the PX5 and the overall construction of the headphones is very similar.

The headphones feature the same hybrid ANC and noise cancellation features as the PX7 as well as a lower 25 hour battery life with ANC switched on.

The PX5 come with a nifty carry bag that folds down flat when empty making it perfect for travelling and, at £269, the PX5 are a more affordable alternative to the PX7.

Bowers & Wilkins PI4

The PI4 are the pricier of the two earphones in the range.

The in-ear wireless earbuds are designed to perform at a similar level to the PX5 at the same price but with a more compact look, the earphones coming with a neckband instead of a headband.

The earphones feature the same ANC features as their bigger siblings with the same different levels of noise cancellation and the intuitive auto mode. However, the battery life is significantly lower at just 10 hours with noise cancellation turned on.

The earbuds easily clip together on your chest to automatically pause the tunes, in a way comparable to the pause and play function on the bigger headphones.

The PI4 come with a small carry bag and will set you back £269, making them a more compact alternative to the PX5.

Bowers & Wilkins PI3

The PI3 earbuds serve as an entry-level device for the range.

The wireless in-ears are visually almost indistinguishable from the PI4 earphones but without a few key features, lowering the price significantly.

The earbuds ditch the ANC in exchange for hybrid dual driver tech. There are two dedicated drivers planted in each earbud designed to tune the mids and highs and the bass separately and Bowers & Wilkins promises to deliver a serious boost in performance with them.

The earbuds have the smallest battery life across the entire range at only eight hours but they do manage to maintain a few of the more nifty features, such as the clip together to pause function, that we see on the PI4.

At only £169, the PI3 earphones are the most affordable of the range and are designed to function as an entry-level option for first time B&W buyers.

