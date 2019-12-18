Borderlands 3 among new titles added to Google Stadia line-up

Stadia was roundly criticised for its small, unimpressive roster of games at launch. Now, they’ve added some big titles in an attempt to win gamers over.

Shooter-looter, Borderlands 3, is the highlight. Also being added are Dragon Ball 2 Xenoverse and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Borderlands was promised back in August but only became available to Stadia players yesterday. It’s the pick of these additions.

These new additions go some way to addressing Stadia’s lineup issues but gamers will still call their pricing into question. Because it’s impossible to buy Stadia games from third parties, most titles have been over-priced so far. There are one or two seasonal discounts to be had on these games though, if you get onto the store in time.

Our reviewer, Jade King, said: “Borderlands 3 is as safe as sequels come. Its gunplay has hardly changed at all and the humour remains as polarizing as ever, but the package in its entirety works. It’s fast, satisfying and constantly addictive as you hoover up new guns and grow your selection of badass vault hunters.”

So, they played it safe with Borderlands 3, but the tried and tested series formula delivers yet again. Cell shaded graphics and plenty of violence. What’s not to like?

Elsewhere in the lineup, Ghost Recon Breakpoint was much more divisive. Our reviewer, Ryan Jones, only gave it two stars.

He said: “Ghost Recon Breakpoint may have solid shooting and co-op play foundations, but it can’t make up for the aggressive micro-transactions, infuriating technical issues and mission structures so repetitive they soon become tedious to complete. After attempting to cherry pick popular features from other games, Breakpoint ends up feeling like a chaotic yet bland mess that really isn’t worthy of your time.”

Dragon Ball 2 Xenoverse is the third and final addition to Google Stadia. There’s a lot to like about the game, with an impressive character roster and yet more attractive cell shaded graphics, but it’s not without its flaws. Our reviewer, Alastair Stevenson, gave the game three and a half stars.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…