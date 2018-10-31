Bang & Olufsen announces Bronze Collection of multiroom speakers

Bang and Olufsen has unveiled limited edition versions of its most popular multiroom speakers in the Bronze Collection.

The Danish speaker brand has taken inspiration from architectural and interior design trends that use warm colours and contrasting elements to create the Bronze Collection. The purpose is to create a bespoke collection of speakers that “tastefully enhances luxury design within the home.”

The Bronze Collection is made up of five wireless multiroom speakers that, you guessed it, all sport a bronze hue. The speakers that make up the collection are the Beoplay A9 floor speaker, Beoplay M5, BeoSound 1 and BeoSound 2 (the M5, BeoSound 1 and 2 all offer 360 degree sound).

Last, but not least, is the all new BeoSound Edge speaker, which was created in a collaboration with contemporary designer Michael Anastassiades.

On the use of bronze, Bang & Olufsen architects and designers Anne Mee Dybbroe Andersen and Anna-Sophia Brune say that the tone ensures the speakers stay “neutral from day to night, season to season and year to year – maintaining its elegance and splendour regardless of trends and changing fashions”.

Not unsurprisingly from a luxury brand such as B&O, the Bronze Collection is not cheap. Nor would we imagine, from an aesthetic point-of-view, they’d go alongside your dinky £100 soundbar too well. This is for those with deep pockets and an interest in design.

The recommended retail price for the limited edition speakers are as follows:

Beoplay M5 – £529

– £529 Beosound 1 – £1,250

– £1,250 Beosound 2 – £1,650

– £1,650 Beoplay A9 – £2,099

– £2,099 Beosound Edge – £2,900

The majority of the range is available to purchase from B&O stores, online and from selected retailers from October 30th. The BeoSound Edge goes on sale December 2018.

Do you think the Bronze Collection looks the part? Let us know on Facebook or tweet at as @TrustedReviews