BMW Theatre Screen will ensure no-one ever calls shotgun again

You know what our cars are lacking? A 31-inch, ultra-wide cinema display with an 8K resolution that lowers into view for back seat riders, all powered by the Amazon Fire TV software.

Thankfully, BMW is here to remedy this horrendous oversight of modern technological innovation with the BMW Theatre Screen. It promises to bring people in the back seat “an entertainment experience on a par with a cinema”.

As well as all of the streaming apps you’ll need to enjoy A/V content on the road, it’s also deeply integrated with some of the car’s other functions. The My Mode Theatre lowers the display into place, adjusts the lighting, and lowers the sun blinds “to get the passengers in the perfect mood for the one-of-a-kind immersive entertainment experience awaiting them.”

The display itself enjoys a 32:9 format, while the connectivity will be provided by built-in 5G. Because it’s powered by the Fire TV platform, you’ll only get 4K video for now, but it is capable of showcasing 8K content.

There’s an integrated Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and a piece of music composed by Hans Zimmer to accompany the display lowering into place. Wozers, they’re really going all-in on this, huh? You won’t have to go pawing at that fancy display either, the company says.

“The tilt of the display can be adjusted by touch operation using the control menu on the in-car entertainment system,” the company says in the CES 2022 press release.

“This ensures an ideal cinema experience with maximum comfort in every seat position. The corresponding touch controls are also used to select the screen format and two individual passenger volume controls are arranged both on the right and left edges of the display. Alternatively, the passengers can control the entertainment system using the control panels integrated in the door handles.”

BMW isn’t saying when the Theatre Screen will become a thing in its luxury vehicles, but does say it’s coming to “future models”.