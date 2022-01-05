Lenovo CES 2022: All the new Yoga, ThinkBook and Legion laptops

Lenovo headed to CES 2022 to unveil all of its latest products for the new year on the Las Vegas showroom. Here’s everything you need to know.

The newest array of laptops includes new devices in the brand’s Yoga, ThinkBook, ThinkPad and Legion gaming ranges. Read on to learn more about each new model announced this week.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

The Legion 5 Pro series consists of two 16-inch laptops, the Legion 5 Pro and the Legion 5i Pro.

Both gaming laptops feature WQHD+ displays with a fast 240Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screens support 100 perent sRGB colour gamut, VESA Display HDR 400 certification, up to 500 nits of brightness and have an up so 3ms response time. Both also support Dolby Vision, Nvidia G-Sync and are Gold Label TUV Rheinland High Gaming Performance certified for reducing the effects of blue light.

The Pro series laptops are powered by a choice of 12th gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors and GPU configurations go up to the GeForce RTX 30 Series. The laptops also come with DDR5 memory and up to 1TB PCIe SSD of storage supported.

The cooling system has been updated with slimmer fan blades and a larger exhaust area and there’s an 80Whr battery with support for Rapid Charge and up to 135W USB Type-C charging.

The laptops also take advantage of a dual 2W speaker system with Nahimic Audio support and comes with the Legion TrueStrike keyboard and the new Legion Spectrum RGB Lighting.

Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo also announced the new Legion 5 series, which includes the Legion 5 and the Legion 5i.

The Legion 5i is powered by up the 12th gen Intel Core processors, which the Legion 5 packs takes advantage of AMD’s next-gen Ryzen processors. Both also come with up to GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

Both laptops feature the Legion True Strike keyboard and Spectrum LGB Lighting found on the Pro models, along with the two 2W stereo speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio support and Wi-Fi 6E.

The two models feature up to 15-inch WQHD IPS 16:9 displays with fast 165Hz refresh rates, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut at 300 nits brightness and Dolby Vision support.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Lenovo also celebrated the 10 year anniversary of its first 360-degree Yoga 2-in-1 laptop by releasing its 7th generation of Yoga laptops.

The Yoga 9i is the 14-inch flagship model in the new Yoga range. The laptop is powered by an up to 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and meets the design requirements of an Intel Eco laptop, including battery life and super-fast boot up.

The Yoga 9i features an up to 4K OLED IPS touchscreen that is VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certified for 100 percent DCI-P3 colour accuracy, TUV Low Blue Light certified and supports Dolby Vision. The 2-in-1 has louder speakers than the previous generation with an improved Rotating Sound Bar with quad Bowers & Wilkins speakers and supports Dolby Atmos.

The laptop comes with an edge-to-edge keyboard with a bar of new 1-Click Function Keys with five new shortcut keys, including Smart Power performance mode, Background Blur, Vibe Check, color mode and a Fingerprint reader. The touchpad is 45% larger too and the laptop comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and expanded Wi-Fi 6E.

The 2-in-1 comes with the Precision Pen 2 or an e-color pen in the box.

Lenovo Yoga 7i

The company also announced the new Yoga 7i, which comes in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes.

The 14-inch version features an up to 2.8K OLED touchscreen with 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and Dolby Vision support. It also packs an up to 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor and Iris Xe graphics, along with a 71Whr batter and Rapid Charge Express support.

The 16-inch Yoga 7i, meanwhile, includes an up to 2.5K LCD 60Hz display with a 100 percent sRGB color gamut, along with TUV low blue light tech and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

Like the 14-inch model, the 16-inch 7i is powered by an up to 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor and Iris Xe graphics, though you can also opt for Intel Arc A Series graphics.

The laptop meets Intel’s Evo verification requirements and features an am up to 100Whr battery and a array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A and a HDMI/SD card reader.

Lenovo Yoga 6

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is a 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop built from recycled materials, including a recycled alumium cover or fabric-wrapped cover made from 50 percent recycled plastics and a power adapter made from thirty percent recycled plastics.

The laptop is powered by an up to AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with integrated AMD Radion graphics ad Windows 11 support. The display is a 13-inch Full HD 16:10 touchscreen with Dolby Vision support and the dual front-facing speakers feature Dolby Atmos.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

Lenovo also unveiled a range of new ThinkBooks and ThinkPads, including the dual-screen ThinkBook Plus Gen 3.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is the first 17.3-inch laptop with a built-in secondary 8-inch full colour LCD display, according to Lenovo. The second screen is designed to improve productivity by offering a space for application sub tools, a chat window during video conferencing, a notepad during meetings, a drawing board, a calculator, smartphone mirroring and more.

The laptop is powered by the 12th gen Intel Core H-Series processors and packs up to 32GB of LPDDR5 and up to 2TB of Solid State storage.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x

Other new ThinkBooks announced include the ThinkBook 13x, 14 and 16.

The ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 is a thin laptop co-engineered with Intel to meet the requirements of an Intel Evo laptop. The laptop is powered by the 12th gen Intel Core U-Series processors and includes a 13.3-inch display, an edge-to-edge keyboard and a 56Whr battery.

The ThinkBook 14 and 16 Gen 4+, meanwhile, have slimmer designs and larger 16:10 aspect ratios compared to their previous generations. Users can choose from a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 90Hz display and a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 120Hz display. Both laptops also feature larger touchpads and take advantage of optional Nvidia RTX graphics.

Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 70t

Lenovo also announced its new range of ThinkCentre neo desktop PCs for businesses, including the neo 70t tower model, the neo 50s small form factor desktop and the neo 30a 24 all-in-one desktop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The final range Lenovo announced during CES was its latest range of ThinkPad X1 laptops designed with hybrid workers and professionals in mind.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Nano and X1 Yoga all now support the 12th gen Intel Core P-series processors for improved performance. There’s also a new communications bar, which includes a better FHD webcam with a larger sensor, a privacy shutter and 360-degree far field quad-array microphones.

Select models also come with a new Computer Vision technology, which uses an NPU to recognise humans and only wake up and unlock when you want to use the PC, as opposed to when you pass by. This feature can also dim your display or turn it off when you look away to save power and offer more privacy when working in public.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a

Finally, Lenovo announced a new desktop with the ThinkCentre M90a.

The M90a Pro Gen 3 is an update to Lenovo’s premium AIO business desktop powered by Intel’s up to 12th gen Intel Core i9 processors. The desktop features a 23.8-inch QHD display, up to 64GB DDR5 memory and an array of storage options and ports.

It also includes a tiltable camera, dual-array microphones and two 3-watt speakers for video conferencing and the stand can be pivoted 90-degrees.