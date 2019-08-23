Get 20% off the Blink XT2 camera with cloud storage, two way audio and an impressive two year battery and save £20 on Amazon’s smartest new security camera.

Buy: Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera Now £79.99 (save £20)

Amazon’s end of summer sale is here and if you’re in the market for a new home security system, you’re in luck. Amazon’s own Blink XT2 is down from £99.99 to a neat £79.99 – that’s a £20 saving on the brand new one camera system.

Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera with Cloud Storage and Two-Way Audio The Blink XT2 smart security camera is the perfect addition to your home security system. With night vision and customisable motion detection, you can sleep soundly knowing your Blink is keeping an eye on your home.

This is the biggest discount we’ve spotted on the camera since its release and, at a good chunk off the usual price, it’s certainly worth considering if you’ve been putting some thought into how to better protect your home.

The Blink XT2 was only released last month so you know you’re not getting an outdated piece of tech for your security system. The camera is the successor to the Blink XT but with a couple of upgrades. This includes two-way talk, which allows you to chat with anyone you spot on your screen (or to just tell them to go away if you don’t feel like talking).

In our review of the Blink XT, we lamented the absence of an option to set specific motion detection zones. The XT2 comes with customisable motion detection, meaning you can now set activity zones to focus the camera only on the spots you actually want to see. This is a neat little feature that greatly cuts down on the amount of unnecessary clips you’ll have to speed through when it comes time to watch your security footage back.

The XT2 also comes with a big step up in battery life. The smart camera can keep going for two years on two AA lithium batteries and that’s while using two-way talk, Live View and motion recording. As far as storage is concerned, the Blink XT2 comes with a bunch of free cloud storage and is compatible with Alexa so you can access your footage when and where you need it. The camera can capture both day and night in really nice quality, meaning you can get crystal clear 1080p HD video of your garden in the daytime and infrared HD footage of the same scene at night.

At £79.99, this 20% off deal is perfect for anyone looking for some peace of mind when it comes to the security of their home. The sale ends next week so act fast to take advantage of this amazing offer.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

