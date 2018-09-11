Bethesda to hold special Skyrim and Fallout concert in support of War Child UK

Bethesda Game Studios has announced a special concert in support of War Child UK that will feature music from the likes of Fallout and Elder Scrolls.

Taking place on November 3, 2018 at the London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. The company has confirmed that all proceeds of the event’s ticket sales will go to charity.

If you’re looking to attend the upcoming concert, general ticket sales will be open to public from September 12 at 9am. Ticket prices start at £45.

Bethesda has also announced a range of VIP ticket options which will include preferred seating, exclusive merchandise and a signed score of Fallout 76 from composer Inon Zur.

Described as a “musical evening not to be missed,” Bethesda has promised a variety of surprises alongside the likes of Fallout and Elder Scrolls.

It sounds like it will be a great experience for hardcore fans of Bethesda RPGs, and it’s all for an excellent cause, so what’s not to love.

