Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk Live Stream: How to watch Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk online

Tonight’s light heavyweight unification fight sees two of the very best 175 pounders in the world clash. Read on to find out how to watch on TV, or find a Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk live stream.

Russian, Artur Beterbiev, holds the IBF world title and will be trying to wrench the prestigious WBC world title from Ukraine’s Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Both men are unbeaten and have displayed immense knockout power. From 17 wins, Gvozdyk has stopped 14 inside the distance and Beterbiev has a 100% knockout ratio, having won 14 and stopped 14.

In the US you’ll be able to get this on TV but, amazingly, no UK broadcaster has picked up the event, so if you’re a UK viewer watching will be a little more difficult. We have a solution though…

Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk UK Time: When is the fight?

The Bob-Arum-promoted fight is being held in Philadelphia’s Liacouras Centre. For those in attendance the fight will get underway sometime after 10PM Eastern Time, USA.

In the UK, this will equate to a start time of around 3AM.

Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk TV Channel: Which UK TV Channel is showing Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk?

No UK broadcaster has picked up the fight, which is a travesty really. This is an amazing world level fight and, on paper, it looks like it should be an absolute thriller.

For American viewers, the main fight will air at 10PM ET on ESPN and the undercard can be viewed from 6.30 on ESPN+.

Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk Live Stream: How to watch Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk online

So, here’s the interesting bit. Broadcaster or no broadcaster, you should be able to watch this fight in the UK if you’re willing to pay for a pay-per-view stream. It requires a clever work-around though.

A VPN could be the solution to finding a Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk live stream.

You may have heard of VPNs. Simply, they allow you to access online content as though you were physically located in a different country, it’s extremely useful if you’re travelling for business and need to access location-restricted services, or if you need to see how and whether a particular website or service works properly for users elsewhere in the world. In this case, the stream for the fight is a US stream, with a US price. But, if you get your hands on a good VPN, you can basically trick the site into thinking your in the USA.

To create a VPN connection you need to install a VPN client. These are available as applications on nearly every operating system you can name including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and Linux.

After you’ve got your VPN you should have no issues accessing the US stream.

Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk match preview

If you managed to battle your way onto a Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk live stream, predicting the fight could be even harder.

This is such a hard fight to call. Both men have knockout power to spare and great wins behind them. Back in 2018 Beterbiev stopped renowned UK fighter, Callum Johnson and in the same year Gvozdyk claimed an even more impressive scalp in defeating Adonis Stevenson.

Overall, on balance, it seems likely Gvozdyk may win the night. He’s shown less fragility in the past, where Beterbiev suffered a knockdown en route to his stoppage defeat of Johnson. Several notable UK boxing figures have spoken out in support of Gvozdyk’s chances too, David Coldwell was one of them when he backed the Ukrainian on Toe to Toe, the Sky Sports boxing podcast.

Splitting the two before the first bell seems almost to be a fool’s errand though, as Paul Wheeler of Boxing News noted: “These Beasts from the East share similarly striking statistics both as amateurs and pros. Ukrainian Gvozdyk won bronze at the 2012 Olympic Games… Beterbiev, meanwhile, amassed a collection of major medals in the unpaid ranks… as well as twice featuring at the Olympics.” We’ve already glanced over those scary and symmetrical pro records which, also, provide little reason to doubt either man’s chances.

Amateur pedigree is often the difference between a good fighter and a great fighter. In many ways these two have it all, power, pedigree, class and unbeaten records. What’s not to like?

This has all the makings of a historic light heavyweight clash, so looking into that VPN could be well worth it.

