The Huawei P20 Pro has won two of the top prizes at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018, having been named Phone of the Year 2018 and Product of the Year 2018.

The company took both gongs at Picturehouse Central in Soho, beating a multitude of competitors in the process.

Huawei has had an impressive few years and consistently released great devices, but the P20 Pro is comfortably the finest we’ve used from the Chinese firm yet.

The Huawei P20 Pro was released earlier in the year and received critical acclaim, with a particular focus on its exceptional camera array and high-end performance. On the back the of the P20 Pro you’ll find three cameras, with the main one packing a 40-megapixel sensor.

In our 4.5/5 review, we highlighted the phone’s exceptional imaging capabilities and keen skill for capturing stunning low-light photos with its dedicated Night Mode.

Our verdict reads: “A fantastic high-end smartphone with a camera setup that takes pictures no smartphone should be capable of.

“Thanks to its high-end specifications, stunning design and best-in-class tri-camera setup there’s a lot to like about Huawei’s latest flagship endeavour.”

The P20 Pro is comfortably the most impressive smartphone we’ve reviewed this year, and we’re delighted to award Huawei with Phone of the Year and Product of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

Related: Best smartphone

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past 12 months, from cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

What’s your favourite phone from the past year? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter at @TrustedReviews.