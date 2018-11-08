Best PC of the Year 2018 honours go to the awesome Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

The sensational Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop has scooped the PC of the Year gong at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

This powerful laptop-tablet hybrid earned 9/10 and a Trusted Reviews Recommended accolade when we reviewed it back in June this year.

Since then, it’s maintained its position as Trusted Reviews’ recommendation for Best Laptop, edging out competition including the refreshed Apple MacBook Pro range, the Razer Blade 15 the LG Gram and the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 – all excellent powerful devices too, but all were edged out by the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 in one or more ways.

Reasons for why we loved and continue to love the XPS 15 2-in-1 include its 15-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen. As well as offering a high pixel count, the display also gave us some of the best brightness and contrast levels we’ve seen on any device.

High colour gamut coverage combined with the G Series CPU, which combines Intel’s Kaby Lake CPU architecture with AMD’s Vega graphics and 16GB of DDR4 RAM , means that the XPS 15 2-in-1 is especially good for photo editing.

The maglev keyboard offers a typing experience that’s second to none, so whatever you’re working on, you’ll be able to build up a healthy head of writing steam, comfortably and accurately.

Even though it’s not a gaming laptop, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, also surprised us at how good it is at gaming. Destiny 2, Overwatch and Rise of the Tomb Raider all happily ran along at frame rates north of 45fps.

While many gaming laptops out there will easily beat scores like that (and on more up to date games) we’ve yet to see a gaming laptop which can hold a candle to the Dell XPS 2-in-1’s battery life, or one that’s quite as versatile or suitable for creative work.

Furthermore, we’ve yet to see a performance laptop in 2018 that’s been able to match the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 in terms of value for money.

Our verdict read: “If you’re after an all round excellent, big-screen Windows 10 laptop, you’ll struggle to do better.

“Dell hasn’t tweaked the outer design that much, but the improvements it has made to the XPS 15 2-in-1’s keyboard and screen are subtle but important upgrades. Add to this the new G Series CPU and graphics options and the laptop easily earns its place as one of 2018’s best Ultrabooks.”

At Trusted Reviews we test more than 1000 products each year. The Trusted Reviews Awards are our annual celebration of the technology, products and innovations that have stood out from the crowd. This year we have presented a record 95 awards to the best reviewed products we have seen over the past twelve months from, cameras to computers, vacuum cleaners to fridge freezers. We have also presented five Reader’s Choice Awards, to the companies you have voted as your favourites.

