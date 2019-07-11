BenQ has launched a new monitor – the SW270C – and it’s being aimed squarely at photographers. The monitor shoots for accurate colourisation with an IPS display, 99% Adobe RGB, HDR 10 and 97% DCI-P3/Display-P3 colour spaces.

Fancy yourself a photographer and looking for a monitor that accurately shows off your snaps? BenQ is hoping to reel you in with the addition of the SW270C to the SW PhotoVue range. The monitor measures in at 27-inches, and starts at €799 (∼£720).

The SW270 uses uniformity technology, a 16-bit 3D LUT with a 10-bit panel and hardware calibration to grab the attention of snappers. The uniformity technology aims to achieve accurate colour across the whole of the screen.

The monitor comes with handy additions for photographers outside of the monitor itself. With the SW270C, you get a shading hood to block out any unwanted glare, as well as a hotkey puck to adjust the monitor’s colour modes and features quickly.

The SW270C features a USB-C PD port to fulfil all your I/O needs – delivering high-speed video, audio and data transmission. BenQ is hoping having just one port will make for a simple set up and go monitor.

And that’s not all. The monitor has 100% of sRGB/Rec.709 and supports 24P/25P film content.

The hardware calibration technology is particularly interesting – it lets photographers adjust the monitor’s internal image processor. This lets photography enthusiasts keep images consistent – remaining unaffected by graphics card settings.

BenQ’s approach is interesting in a market that seems to be saturated with monitors promoted for their gaming capability. The last monitor we reported on was the Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ – a gaming monitor costing almost £3000.

Apple recently released its Pro Display XDR, a monitor also aiming for superb colour – rather than gaming prowess. The Pro Display XDR costs an almighty $4999.

