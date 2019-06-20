Asus has finally put its top of the line, not compromise ROG Swift PG35VQ gaming monitor on sale, but with pricing starting at £2699 it ain’t exactly cheap.

The ROG Swift PG35VQ is available for pre-order now with Asus promising it expects “live units to arrive shortly.”

The ROG Swift PG35VQ was originally debuted at CES in 2017 and is being marketed by Asus as “the” most advanced curved gaming monitor ever made, and on paper there’s plenty of truth to this claim. The monitor supports the DisplayHDR 1000 and has an astounding 200Hz refresh rate.

The uses a custom full array local dimming technology to control the backlight across 512 zones, letting it intelligently raise the brightness level up to 1000 nits exactly where it needs to on-screen. On paper this should make HDR-mastered games and movies look significantly more immersive and according to Asus lets it offer a 500,000:1 contrast ratio.

The Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate support should help further boost its HDR gaming chops. Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate is custom tech from Nvidia designed to optimise screens for HDR-gaming. The tech also features on the Nvidia giant Big Format Gaming Displays (BFGD), which debuted at the CES 2018 trade show in Las Vegas.

Related: Best gaming monitor

The tech’s so powerful Asus had to load the ROG Swift PG35VQ with a “ROG-exclusive Smart Fan Control” system to keep it from overheating.

The 200Hz refresh rate will also be a boon to competitive gamers. A higher refresh rate increases the number of images per second a display shows, making it so there’s less of a delay between when you enact a command and it plays on the screen. This, plus the 4ms quoted response time, mean you won’t be able to blame the monitor for any deaths in Overwatch.

Outside of this it has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a top end monitor. The 35-inch ultra-wide features a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is ideal for movies and games. The 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution means it’s sharp to boot and will play games in 4K. As a final perk the quoted DCI-P3 90% colour gamut coverage could also make it ok for some creative work.

The only difficult pill to swallow is its price. You can get a decent sized OLED TV for less than the Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ these days…