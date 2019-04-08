Bang & Olufsen unveils stunning-looking Beovision Harmony OLED TV

Bang & Olufsen is known for its uncompromising approach to the design, craftsmanship and audio performance of its TVs, but it appears to have outdone itself with the new Beovision Harmony OLED TV that was revealed at Milan Design Week 2019.

The Beovision Harmony has set its sights on becoming a TV experience that elevates the design “of any living space and fills it with spectacular sound”. Its parts are made up of a 77-inch OLED panel, with the sound system residing in two oak and aluminium panels that sit in front of the screen.

Turn the TV on and the two panels spread out to the side and the screen rises to viewing height. Turn the TV off and the sequence replays itself in reverse.

The front housing that holds the speaker system is made out crafted oak and aluminium, and has been tuned by ear and hand to reveal as much detail in music and sound as it can. The grading pattern seen on the front panels has been designed to maximise the performance of the three-channel, fully active DSP-based sound centre.

The 77-inch OLED screen is in fact LG’s OLED C9 panel optimised for B&O and comes with all the characteristics of the screen technology including deep blacks, excellent contrast and vivid colours.

John Mollanger, Bang & Olufsen’s Executive Vice President of Brand and Markets said, “pristine picture performance combined with truly immersive sound ensures a mesmerizing viewing experience. But the presence of a big screen is rarely a welcoming addition to living spaces. With Beovision Harmony, we wanted to create a meaningful object for interior that reduces the visual presence of the TV and transforms it into something that people will develop an emotional attachment to”.

The Beovision Harmony does not skimp on features either. Tune-In and Deezer music streaming services are integrated into the TV and there’s support for AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth streaming. The smart platform is LG’s webOS 4.5 platform that caters for access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Multiroom is possible thanks to a built-in 7.1 decoder that allows up to eight B&O Beolab speakers to be connected. All of this can be controlled through the sleek, ergonomically styled BeoRemote One.

The Beovision Harmony is due out October 2019 in B&O stores for €18,500. If you afford that, there are two versions to choose from: a combined oak wood/aluminium front or a combined Grey Melange two-tone fabric/aluminium front. It also comes with two placement options in a floor stand and wall bracket.

If you want to see the Beovision Harmony in person, you’ll have to jet over to Italy as it is on display throughout Milan Design Week.

