Bang and Olufsen 95th birthday celebrations continue with the Golden Collection

B&O has reached the grand old age of 95 and the latest act of commemoration sees the brand launch its Golden Collection series.

The Golden Collection is comprised of nine of B&O’s “most popular and enduring products”, a list that includes the Beosound Balance, Beoplay A9, Beosound 2, Beovision Harmony, Beolab 50 and 90 loudspeakers, BeosoundA1 2nd Gen portable speaker, Beoplay H95 and Beoplay E8 3rd generation.

The products have been reimagined in terms of their finish, using colours and materials “associated with warmth and lasting value”, combining golden-hued aluminium, earth-toned textile, genuine lambskin, solid oak and Carrara marble, which all sound quite expensive to us.

Changes to the products include the Beosound Balance featuring a base made out of Carrara marble, marking the first time B&O has used such a material. The unfolding Beovision Harmony TV has a new golden-hued aluminium sound centre and matching floor stand, as well as a hand-crafted speaker cover made out of aluminium and light oak veneer. The TV’s Beoremote One remote control is made out of a single piece of gold tone aluminium.

Bang & Olufsen VP of Design Gavin Ivester, said: “We love that our customers build emotional connections to Bang & Olufsen products, much like they do with a well-loved piece of furniture. Those connections become lasting memories. So not only does the Golden Collection celebrate our commitment to craftsmanship and longevity in design, it also celebrates our 95-year history of crafting memories together with our customers.”

As you’d expect from B&O, the Golden Collection isn’t cheap. Prices for the products are as follows: Beosound Balance (£1750), Beoplay A9 (£2250), Beosound 2 (£2250), Beovision Harmony OLED TV (£12900), Beolab 50 (£26000) and 90 (£61000) loudspeakers, Beosound A1 2nd Gen portable speaker (£200), Beoplay H95 (£700) and Beoplay E8 3rd generation (£300).

The Golden Collection goes on sale on the Bang & Olufsen website, and in B&O and third-party retail stores on November 17th.

