AZZA’s E-Sports Table is a $2k glass desk you can build a PC in

Luxury PC accessory maker AZZA appears to have taken the notion of ‘desktop gaming’ to a very, very literal conclusion with its E-Sports Table – an extendable desk with a large drawer that’s been purposely designed to fit an ATX motherboard, hard drives, SSDs, RAM, a power supply, and multiple cooling systems inside. It’s basically a glass table that’s also a PC.

One of the more utilitarian – and we use that word relatively – PC cases we’ve seen at Computex 2019, the AZZA E-Sports Table (a working title) we saw is actually a prototype, though personnel at AZZA’s stand told us that it should go on sale for around $2000 (£1580) once the design is finalised.

The E-Sports Table itself currently measures 1280 x 1500 x 820mm and rests on a stand which can be raised and lowered between 63cm and 128cm off of the ground. A dedicated control, which can be programmed with up to three pre-set heights, lets you activate a pair of motors which will move the desk up and down.

As you can see from our images, there is room for two 3.5-inch HDD cages, a PSU, three 120mm triple-fan air coolers – two at the back, one at the front – and five slots for 2.5-inch SSDs, as well as spaces for a GPU and an ATX board. There’s even a small magnetic hook underneath for you to hang your headset on.

On the topside of the E-Sports Table, there’s an I/O cluster with three Type-A USB 3.0 ports. It might be an idea to have at least one Thunderbolt port incorporated here, or an elegant way to run a DisplayPort cable straight from the GPU and thread that up through to whatever monitor you had perched on the desk.

Other than that, AZZA’s E-Sports Table, as a concept, is a quite compelling, if ostentatious. While the surface and trimming are made from premium-looking tempered glass and anodized aluminium, AZZA’s concept here is very space-efficient. Coupled with something like a Samsung Space Monitor, it might be that desktop (desk-under?) PC builds like this become more common in the future.