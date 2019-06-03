AZZA’s E-Sports Table is a $2k glass desk you can build a PC in

Luxury PC accessory maker AZZA appears to have taken the notion of ‘desktop gaming’ to a very, very literal conclusion with its E-Sports Table – an extendable desk with a large drawer that’s been purposely designed to fit an ATX motherboard, hard drives, SSDs, RAM, a power supply, and multiple cooling systems inside. It’s basically a glass table that’s also a PC.

One of the more utilitarian – and we use that word relatively – PC cases we’ve seen at Computex 2019, the AZZA E-Sports Table (a working title) we saw is actually a prototype, though personnel at AZZA’s stand told us that it should go on sale for around $2000 (£1580) once the design is finalised.

The E-Sports Table itself currently measures 1280 x 1500 x 820mm and rests on a stand which can be raised and lowered between 63cm and 128cm off of the ground. A dedicated control, which can be programmed with up to three pre-set heights, lets you activate a pair of motors which will move the desk up and down.

AZZA E-Sports Table

Word on the dimensions of the drawer component were not available – AZZA is still finalising the design – and wants there to be enough clearance between the bottom of the drawer and any extra components you wanted to slot into the motherboard.

As you can see from our images, there is room for two 3.5-inch HDD cages, a PSU, three 120mm triple-fan air coolers – two at the back, one at the front – and five slots for 2.5-inch SSDs, as well as spaces for a GPU and an ATX board. There’s even a small magnetic hook underneath for you to hang your headset on.

On the topside of the E-Sports Table, there’s an I/O cluster with three Type-A USB 3.0 ports. It might be an idea to have at least one Thunderbolt port incorporated here, or an elegant way to run a DisplayPort cable straight from the GPU and thread that up through to whatever monitor you had perched on the desk.

Other than that, AZZA’s E-Sports Table, as a concept, is a quite compelling, if ostentatious. While the surface and trimming are made from premium-looking tempered glass and anodized aluminium, AZZA’s concept here is very space-efficient. Coupled with something like a Samsung Space Monitor, it might be that desktop (desk-under?) PC builds like this become more common in the future.

