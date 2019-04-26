How to get rid of Avengers Endgame spoilers using the Infinity Gauntlet

Sick of the constant spoiler-heavy headlines about Disney’s Avengers Endgame that are appearing online? Well you’re in luck as arch-villain Thanos, with a little aid from Google, is here to help.

A new Easter Egg on the search giant’s search platform means you can now banish every headline, news story, video and store link from your computer screen with one click of a mouse. Specifically if you search for anything to do with Thanos, you’ll see a nifty cartoon sketch of the famous Infinity Gauntlet appear in the right hand box.

Click it and the cartoon will come to life and with a snap of its fingers items from the search page will disappear from existence, leaving you with a blissfully clean computer screen that’s completely spoiler free.

If you come to regret your act of content-homicide, fear not, a second click will bring all the deleted elements back from the grave – if only it was that easy for the superheroes battling Thanos in Endgame.

Avengers Endgame launched in cinemas across the globe at midnight on 25 April. It’s being marketed as the biggest entry in Marvel’s current cinematic universe and intended to act as a full stop for many popular character’s current plot arcs.

The movie’s already garnered rave reviews, including from our sister site NME, which claimed Avenger’s Endgame may “be the best superhero movie ever made”. If that’s not enough to get you rushing to the cinema then we don’t know what is.

But before you do, make sure you’re up to date with what’s happened before as the Marvel Cinematic universe can be a complicated place for newbies. Check out our best Marvel movies guide to see which ones you should watch before diving into Avengers Endgame.

If you want to be the belle of the ball at your local screening you may want to consider investing in some l33t swag, like a t-shirt, or this super swish, motorised, $8000 Iron Man suit.

