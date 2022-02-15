Audio-Technica’s new true wireless earbuds have a huge battery life

Audio-Technica newest pair of true wireless earbuds, the ATH-CKS50, have a massive 50 hour battery life to keep you going for days.

The true wireless earbuds are designed to offer a secure and comfortable fit that won’t slip out of your ears and feature a water resistance rating of IPX4. Inside, the earbuds pack large 9mm drivers for producing deep bass, along with a noise isolating design to ensure the sound remains suitably intense.

The ATH-CKS50 support noise cancelling to remove distractions from noisy environments such as in the office and on your commute, and there’s a a hear-through mode that allows you to listen to what’s around you need without taking them out, meaning you won’t miss any train announcements or your coffee order being called.

The earbuds take advantage of a low latency mode for reduced lag when gaming and streaming video and they support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio for a more immersive three-dimensional listening experience.

There’s also support for Google Fast Pair, allowing Android users to connect to their earbuds quickly, along with support for multiple wireless connections with Bluetooth 5.2.

Users can also adjust the sound quality, volume and EQ settings with Android or iOS devices using the Audio-Technica Connect app available in the operating systems’ respective app stores.

The headline feature here is of course that high-capacity battery, which Audio-Technica says can offer up to 20 hours of listening with ANC off or 15 hours with noise cancelling on. Combine this with the charging case and users can get as many as 50 hours of playback out of the earbuds for days of listening.

There’s also fast charging support, meaning you can glean 90 minutes of playtime from just 10 minutes of charging before heading out the door.

The Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50 are available to buy today from Audio-Technica’s website at an RRP of £149.99 / €169.