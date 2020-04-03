Audio brand Urbanista reveals record 2019 revenues

The Swedish audio brand enjoyed a bumper 2019, which saw a 70% increase in revenues across its product portfolio

Urbanista has reported record revenues for the year 2019, with strong sales of its true wireless headphones boosting results.

Related: Best true wireless earbuds

A relatively young brand having started in 2010, revenues grew 70% over 2018 figures with more than 500,000 true wireless headphones sold and online sales growing in excess of 1000% over the course of the last five years.

Revenues were reported at 241 million SEK (that’s Swedish Krona), compared to 145 million SEK in 2018. If our maths and currency conversion rates are correct, that’s around £19 million in 2019.

That sounds to us like a fine total for small-ish brand that aims to bring good quality audio products to the market for an affordable price. Strong performers include the Stockholm, Paris and Athens wireless earbuds, which bodes well for the upcoming months as the true wireless market is forecasted to take off. Since the Stockholm’s release in May 2019, Urbanista has sold 2,000 units per day, with the Paris and Athens models also showing huge interest.

2019 also saw Urbanista expand its operations in Germany, the UK and the US through e-commerce channels and the operation of Urbanista’s own online store. Headcount at its Stockholm headquarters has also been boosted in order to further help develop more growth.

Anders Andréen, CEO of Urbanista, commented: “We are proud to be able to maintain good organic growth year after year. We will continue to develop in everything we do and are excited for the years to come.”

Judging from our own reviews, Urbanista hasn’t always knocked out of the park with regards to audio quality, but they do hit a consistent mark in terms of affordability. We’ll be hoping it can deliver good sound and decent prices when their next products end up in our test rooms.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …