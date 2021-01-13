ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 is a portable projector dressed like a coffee cup

CES has always been the place for the biggest screens, but sometimes big things come in small packages like the ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 portable projector.

True to the name, the battery-powered projector is the size of a coffee cup with a design inspired by a lack of latte but is capable of projecting a maximum 120-inch display onto the surface of your choosing.

It has a short throw lens that can project a 40-inch image from only one metre away. You’ll need three metres if you wish to max out the display size.

There’s a max resolution of 720p and a max brightness of 300 LED lumens and wireless mirroring from a host device like a smartphone, tablet or laptop. There’s also a HDMI out if you wish to physically connect, as well as an earphone output and Type-A USB out.

From the 6,000mAh cell, you’ll get three hours of battery life for viewing video, or 12 hours if you wish to use it as a standalone 10W Bluetooth music speaker. To that end there’s Harman Kardon audio tech on board and a manual volume rocker. There’s three audio modes for gaming, movies and music.

ASUS is promising the projected images offers lower quantities of blue light, making it suitable for enjoying a tv show or movie before you head off to bed.

While the design resembles a mug in shape, it has an attractive fabric and comes with a soft carry case so it can be transported whenever.

The ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 joins an increasingly crowded field of portable projectors vying for a spot on your next camping trip. The company hasn’t revealed the price of release date for the projector as yet, but we’ll be hoping it’s quite an affordable option for those seeking to enjoy movies inside and outside of the home.