Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok appears on now deleted retailer listing

Previously teased in The Division 2, a retailer listing has now reinforced the existence of Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok, a brand-new entry in Ubisoft’s beloved franchise.

With the last entry having released back in 2018 in the form of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, it’s since taken a year off, presumably preparing its next outing for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Perhaps it will accompany the console reveals later in 2020?

Known as Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok, the new entry has shown up on listings across both Amazon Germany and Gamestop Italy in the form of Valhalla and Mjolnir Editions, although these have since been deleted.

It’s worth noting that listings like this are rather easy to fake, but it’s not the first time a game’s existence (especially one from Ubisoft) has been outed before its official announcement thanks to retailer listings.

Our money is on Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok being unveiled in the coming months as a flagship launch title for next-generation consoles, offering a bunch of visual and mechanical enhancements over their older siblings. It will be another reason to become an early adopter, too.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey earned 4/5 in our review, boasting a compelling, inviting world that’s maybe just a little big for its own good: ‘Another accomplished entry in the long-running open world series. By expanding upon the blueprint established by Origins, Ubisoft has crafted an experience that feels brave, huge and utterly gargantuan.’

Rumoured to have a Viking setting, Ragnarok will likely embrace Norse Mythology in a big way, building upon the fantasy elements seen across both Origins and Odyssey. There’s still a vague historical tinge to proceedings, with famous historical figures being spliced into the narrative for funsies. However, the overall plot nowadays is a bit silly, but we love it for that.

