Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok appears on now deleted retailer listing

Previously teased in The Division 2, a retailer listing has now reinforced the existence of Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok, a brand-new entry in Ubisoft’s beloved franchise.
With the last entry having released back in 2018 in the form of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, it’s since taken a year off, presumably preparing its next outing for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Perhaps it will accompany the console reveals later in 2020?
Known as Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok, the new entry has shown up on listings across both Amazon Germany and Gamestop Italy in the form of Valhalla and Mjolnir Editions, although these have since been deleted.
Related: Yakuza 7
It’s worth noting that listings like this are rather easy to fake, but it’s not the first time a game’s existence (especially one from Ubisoft) has been outed before its official announcement thanks to retailer listings.
Our money is on Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok being unveiled in the coming months as a flagship launch title for next-generation consoles, offering a bunch of visual and mechanical enhancements over their older siblings. It will be another reason to become an early adopter, too.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey earned 4/5 in our review, boasting a compelling, inviting world that’s maybe just a little big for its own good: ‘Another accomplished entry in the long-running open world series. By expanding upon the blueprint established by Origins, Ubisoft has crafted an experience that feels brave, huge and utterly gargantuan.’
Rumoured to have a Viking setting, Ragnarok will likely embrace Norse Mythology in a big way, building upon the fantasy elements seen across both Origins and Odyssey. There’s still a vague historical tinge to proceedings, with famous historical figures being spliced into the narrative for funsies. However, the overall plot nowadays is a bit silly, but we love it for that.