Arsenal vs Brighton Live Stream: How to tune in for free on Amazon Prime

Arsenal vs Brighton — How to tune in on Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal are in dire straights, and not the good kind. With Unai Emery kicked out of the managerial hot-seat, club legend Freddie Ljungberg has taken his place on an interim basis. Now, they’re lining up at home against Brighton and looking to take their first league win since October 6. Our guide explains everything you need to know to watch Arsenal vs Brighton this evening, including full live stream details and, crucially, how you can tune in for free.

Arsenal vs Brighton kick-off time

The game kicks off at the ever-so-slightly unusual time of 8:15pm GMT.

Since bagging the broadcasting rights to some of December’s Premier League games, Amazon has been keen to juggle the start times, but the later kick-offs aren’t great for the match-going fans.

Arsenal vs Brighton live stream

Amazon has exclusive rights to Arsenal vs Brighton, and you’ll be able to live stream the game through Prime Video.

If you’re not familiar with Prime Video, it’s a streaming platform that’s essentially Amazon’s equivalent of Netflix. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to access Prime Video, and a subscription costs either £7.99 per month or £79 per year.

However, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime, and if you’re eligible for it, you can watch Arsenal vs Brighton for free.

Just follow this link to go straight to the match − the build-up starts at 6:30pm.

Amazon will also be showing Sheffield United vs Newcastle tonight (7:30pm kick-off).

Prime Video actually lets you multi-screen, so you can watch up to three different games at the same time. Follow this link for more details.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton on TV

You can watch Arsenal vs Brighton on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Depending on what type of device you’re using, all you need to do to tune in is fire up the Prime Video app or visit the Prime Video site, and find the game in the listings.

If you want to watch the match on your TV but don’t own a compatible smart TV, you’ll need to get your hands on some additional hardware.

You can instead cast Prime Video to your TV from your phone, tablet or laptop, or go via an Amazon streaming device like a Fire TV Stick, or a set top box, games console or Blu-ray player.

If you’re abroad at the moment, and worried that you might not be able to watch Arsenal vs Brighton where you are, a common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming Express VPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. Hotspot Shield One of the best overall VPN's on the market, Hotspot Shield is the fastest VPN for streaming, browsing and security. Pay for one year now and save 77%. Nord VPN Nord VPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. Expires at 20:30 on 18/06/2019.

Arsenal vs Brighton — Match preview

Arsenal fans have to cast their minds all the way back to October 6 to remember a league win. That was an understated affair too, a 1-0 home victory against Bournemouth.

The North Londoners have attacking flair in excess but have struggled defensively all season. This aspect of the current Arsenal team was perhaps best exemplified by their high scoring 5-5 FA Cup tie with Liverpool, which the Merseyside team eventually took on penalties.

Following Unai Emery’s departure, Arsenal fans are hopeful that the team can turn a corner. Their first game under Ljungberg was a disappointing 2-2 draw with Norwich, but the Swede will hope to build on that.

The move to adopt Freddie Ljungberg as interim boss seems to mirror the appointments of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and Frank Lampard at Chelsea, though the likelihood remains that Arsenal are on the look out for a more experienced permanent manager. Arsenal fans will hope he can introduce some discipline and structure, without sacrificing their impressive attacking firepower.

Meanwhile, Brighton sit just a point above the relegation zone and will be hoping a result tonight can move them further towards safety. However, with a win tonight the Seagulls could soar all the way up to 11th.

They’ve lost three of their last four though, the only positive result being a 2-0 home win over the struggling Norwich side that gave Arsenal so much trouble.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…