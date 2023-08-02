Are app makers cold on the Apple Vision Pro headset?

Apple is struggling to attract third-party developers to attend events to test their apps on the Vision Pro, according to a new report.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports the Vision Pro developer labs “have been under-filled” to date. Partially because the American sessions are only taking place Silicon Valley.

That makes it more difficult for developers stationed on the east coast of the country to get their ducks in a row ahead of the Vision Pro’s release early next year.

In today’s tweet Gurman wrote: “Hearing so far that the Vision Pro developer labs (to test apps on actual hardware) have been under-filled with small amounts of developers. Some developers emphasising that the company isn’t offering any east coast sessions, with Cupertino the only option for the entire US.”

While it might be the logistics preventing US developers filling these sessions, it’s also worth considering whether the interest is at a high level at this stage.

Developers know there’ll be limited returns on their investment in making apps for the Vision Pro, considering the $3,499 asking price and unknown launch schedule outside of the United States.

Apple itself is not expecting a juggernaut of sales out of the gate and it’s likely to be a number of years before the company is selling more affordable products from the range to large numbers of consumers.

While Apple reportedly has hopes Vision Pro can trump the iPhone as its flagship product in the years to come, there have been rumours not everyone in the company is on the same page regarding its potential.

It may make sense for some app developers to adopt a wait and see approach before committing huge resources to developing and tweaking apps for the visionOS ecosystem.