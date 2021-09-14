 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s spyware is serious, but likely isn’t attacking you

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The discovery that Apple users have been under attack from malicious spyware is very serious, but it’s likely not attacking regular consumers, according to the firm.

With the recent news that Apple users have been attacked by malicious spyware, people are understandably unsure about what this means for their own devices.

Independent researchers discovered the vulnerability, which was then quickly reported to Apple by Citizen Lab, who also claim that the software could have been around since February of this year.

It’s currently thought that the spyware was used mainly to target journalists and activists, specifically a Saudi activist. However, since the hackers managed to infiltrate users phones via the iMessage app, it’s thought that this surveillance software could be present on phones of regular consumers.

“After identifying the vulnerability used by this exploit for iMessage, Apple rapidly developed and deployed a fix in iOS 14.8 to protect our users,” says Ivan Krstić, head of security engineering and architecture at Apple in a press release.

“Attacks like the ones described are highly sophisticated, cost millions of dollars to develop, often have a short shelf life, and are used to target specific individuals.

“While that means they are not a threat to the overwhelming majority of our users, we continue to work tirelessly to defend all our customers, and we are constantly adding new protections for their devices and data.”

This means that while this spyware threat is still serious, it is not likely that most Apple consumers will be targeted since Apple itself has recognised that this seems like a targetted attack on specific individuals.

Despite this, it’s still very important that any Apple user updates their device, including iOS, watchOS and macOS. This can mostly be done by going into your settings, clicking General, and then clicking Software Updates to check if you have any available. For iPhone users, this update is called 14.8.

You might like…

All the products we (probably) won’t see at the iPhone 13 launch

All the products we (probably) won’t see at the iPhone 13 launch

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Best VPN 2021: Top 7 VPN options for security and streaming

Best VPN 2021: Top 7 VPN options for security and streaming

K.G. Orphanides 7 months ago
Best antivirus: Top 5 picks to protect your computer

Best antivirus: Top 5 picks to protect your computer

K.G. Orphanides 1 year ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.