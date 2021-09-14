Today is the big day – Apple is holding its ‘California Streaming’ event and it’s very much expected we’ll see a bunch of new tech announced.

The much-anticipated Apple Event is set to see the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 both revealed, along with the AirPods 3 and perhaps a budget-friendly iPad 9.

However, it’s safe to say that not everything will get to share the limelight with the latest iPhone release. Here’s a list of the other hotly anticipated, but currently unconfirmed, Apple devices we’re not expecting to see at the event.

Out of all the products Apple looks set to unveil this year, the updates to the MacBook Pro are up there with our most anticipated. While we got a MacBook Pro running Apple’s own silicon in 2020, that came without a major redesign and was more of a budget option.

This year all the rumours point towards a more dramatic rethink, however it looks like we’ll have to wait for an event later on in September or October to see it.

iPad Mini 6

While we might get an iPad 9 announced alongside the iPhone 13, the update to the iPad Mini might have to wait a little longer. This looks like it could be the biggest update ever to Apple’s smallest slate, with a larger display and a design not too dissimilar from the iPad Air 4.

Like the new MacBook Pros, this slate could be unveiled at an event later in the year.

AirPods Pro 2

If you’re hoping to see Apple unveil a new pair of ANC-toting Pro buds alongside the iPhone 13 then you might be out of luck – it looks like these buds won’t be arriving until 2022.

Apple Car

The hype around the Apple Car was strong for a while, but the news that Apple’s vice president of special project Doug Field – who was thought to be running the Apple Car operation – is moving on to another company, put a damper on the plans.

Field is leaving Apple and joining Ford, one of the biggest companies involved in automobiles, so it seems that Field’s work on the Apple Car will be left behind.

It’s very possible that Apple will pick up where Field left off, however, since the expected release date for the car sits around 2025, we’d be very surprised if we heard any news about it next week.

Apple Glasses

Another project that seems to have been around for a while now, Apple Glasses has been on our radar since 2015, though it still seems like Apple is keeping its cards close to its chest on this piece of tech.

There have been talks around Apple getting involved with VR tech, but new rumours are making it seem like we won’t see any new specs until around 2022, or maybe even 2023.

Since the release date is speculated to be that late on, and Apple has given no indication that we should be expecting to see glasses at this next event, we’re not holding our breath on this one.

Apple iPhone 13C

Following in the footsteps of past releases, it’s expected that the iPhone 13 won’t be the only phone revealed during the Apple Event.

Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro are thought to make an appearance, but there has been little talk of a third model. The iPhone 13c has been rumored online for a while, with concept renders available on YouTube. This would be a cool release, with the original iPhone 5C holding a special place in most tech fans hearts. To catch non-techies up, this was a colorful plastic variant of the iPhone 5 with a much smaller price tag that launched all the way back in 2013 alongside the more premium iPhone 6.

Some are suggesting that there could well be more than two models released, but again Apple has kept quiet on this subject, and since we’ve seen little information about the iPhone 13c, we’re not expecting to see much news on it next Tuesday, which is a shame as we loved the iPhone 5C back in the day.

Apple Foldable

The foldable market really exploded this year, with Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 making a debut and more companies coming out with foldable tech, from smartphones to laptops.

Apple has been surprisingly quiet on this subject and hasn’t made any reference to there being a foldable phone on the horizon. Since foldables are still fairly niche in the smartphone world, it’s been suggested that Apple might come in with its own version after some of the bigger issues have been ironed out.

It’s possible that Apple will move onto foldables in the near future, but we’re fairly certain we won’t be seeing any mention of them this year.