Apple’s AirPower replacement is finally available to buy

You can finally buy Apple’s MagSafe Duo wireless charger, which is very much like a spiritual successor to the cancelled AirPower.

First announced during the launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, MagSafe Duo is finally available for purchase from the Apple Store.

It’s not exactly cheap though, coming in at £129. You’ll also need to pick up at least a 20w charging brick, as one is not included. Apple sells these for £19, so the true cost is more like £148.

Duo is a foldable charger that packs support for MagSafe and has a separate Apple Watch charger so you can juice up your phone and Watch at once with a single Lightning cable.

While it is very much designed for the new iPhone 12 models, all of which have the right magnets inside for MagSafe, it will work with older iPhones and Android devices thanks to the Qi wireless tech. Don’t expect fast speeds here though, as you’ll an iPhone 12 to charge quickly.

It was previously revealed that the MagSafe Duo couldn’t actually charge as quickly as the MagSafe charger, with speeds falling below 15w. Apple says that you’ll get 11w charging with a 20w USB-C adapter, and 14w with a 27w or higher plug. This likely won’t make much of a difference if you plan on keeping this by your bedside for nighttime charging.

Apple released the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in October, with the Pro Max and mini versions following in November. In terms of other MagSafe accessories, we’ve seen a small leather card sleeve, various cases and a car mount from Belkin. Hopefully, the range will grow in the coming months.

We were impressed with the iPhone 12 series when we reviewed them, making special mention of the ace camera and exceptional performance. All the devices are available now, with prices starting at £699.

