Apple has updated the store listing for its upcoming £129/$129 MagSafe Duo charger, shedding a little more light on the charging speeds offered by the accessory.

It seems that while the solo MagSafe charger, which retails for £39/$39 can offer a full 15w of power, the Duo solution tops out at 11w with a 20W USB-C plug, and 14w with a faster 27W (or higher) plug. Apple doesn’t actually sell the latter, so you’ll have to jump to the 30w option.

Still, not having the maximum speed available is something of a shame, especially when you consider the price of this add-on. Announced alongside the iPhone 12, the MagSafe Duo charger is a foldable pad that can juice up an iPhone (or any of Qi device) at the same time as an Apple Watch with one cable.

This was by spotted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in a tweet you can see below.

Just like the iPhone 12 series, the MagSafe Duo doesn’t actually come with a plug in the box, so you’ll be shelling out at least another £19/£19 on Apple’s 20W plug making the total cost closer to £150/$150. That’s a pricey add-on, especially as it now seems like you’ll be getting a slower charge speed.

Whether or not this slightly lower speed leads to severely longer charge times is unclear, and if you’re planning to sit this by your bed for overnight charging of your Apple devices then it likely won’t be too much of a disappointment. The current MagSafe charger does have a tendency, in our tests, to get a little hot to the touch after long bouts so this could possibly be a reason why the speeds have been lowered here.

The MagSafe Duo is showing up on the Apple site however no release date has been given yet and it’s simply labelled ‘coming soon’.

