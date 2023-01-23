 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple ‘Reality Pro’ headset features laid bare in hugely revealing report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple’s first mixed reality headset could be revealed within months and a new report may have given us the most detailed account yet of the potential feature set and use cases.

A report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims to pull back the curtain on the $3,000 ‘Reality Pro‘ headset. Gurman says the headset represents “an ambitious attempt to create a 3D version of the iOS operating system with eye and hand-tracking systems that could set the technology aside from rival products.”

This iPhone 14 SIM deal is too good to pass up

This iPhone 14 SIM deal is too good to pass up

This iPhone 14 deal is definitely worth your time, with an upfront cost of just £39 and a monthly bill of £37 for 100GB of data and unlimited calls and texts.

  • MobilePhonesDirect
  • £39 upfront cost
  • £37 a month
View Deal

The report says that the mixed reality (AR/VR) headset will also act as a virtual display for the Mac, and will offer a host of core Apple apps like Safari, Photos, Apple TV, FaceTime, Messages and will have a version of the App Store.

Apple will market the device as a means of “immersive watching video” which could mean support for Dolby Atmos, while gaming will also be a selling point thanks to an “underlying engine” designed for VR games.

There’ll be a “dedicated video watching feature that can make viewers feel like they’re seeing a movie on a giant screen in another environment, such as a desert or outer space,” the report says.

Text input will be possible via Siri voice control (or a connected iOS/iPadOS or macOS device), but more interestingly through an air-typing system that could allow users to write with their hands in mid-air.

The report goes into detail on the hand and eye tracking tech that will be on board, including the gestures users will be able to make to move around the operating system. Cameras will track hand movements, while internal sensors will do the same for the eyes.

Gurman writes: “The headset will have several external cameras that can analyze a user’s hands, as well as sensors within the gadget’s housing to read eyes. That allows the wearer to control the device by looking at an on-screen item — whether it’s a button, app icon or list entry — to select it.

“Users will then pinch their thumb and index finger together to activate the task — without the need to hold anything. The approach differs from other headsets, which typically rely on a hand controller.”

The design will allow for other people to see the wearer’s eyes, while there will be built-in speakers and a possible Digital Crown-like means of whipping through the interface.

In terms of power, the device will have external battery packs that connects to the headset via a cable, but is still small enough to fit inside a user’s pocket, according to the report. This pack will give the user up to hours of power according to the report, and will be about the size of “two iPhone 14 Pro Maxes stacked on top of each other.”

The report comes after Gurman reported the company was putting the smart AR glasses that would follow the mixed reality headset on the back burner “indefinitely” due to issues developing the hardware to its liking.

You might like…

The surprise Mac Mini M2 is Apple’s most tempting desktop in years

The surprise Mac Mini M2 is Apple’s most tempting desktop in years

Max Parker 5 days ago
What to expect from Apple in 2023: AR, Mac Pro and iPhone 15

What to expect from Apple in 2023: AR, Mac Pro and iPhone 15

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best iPhone 2023: The six best Apple smartphones we’ve tested

Best iPhone 2023: The six best Apple smartphones we’ve tested

Max Parker 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.