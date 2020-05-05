Apple WWDC 2020 Dates Confirmed: Here’s when we’ll meet iOS 14

Apple has confirmed its virtual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event will take place on June 22. The online-only event is likely to see Apple announce and detail iOS 14, as well as new operating system updates for the Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and much more.

While this will be a strange event, minus the packed house of developers, journalists and Apple evangelists, there’ll still be a keynote address from Tim Cook and major software players like Craig Federighi.

The company is yet to announce a date and time for the live streamed keynote, but we’d assume it will take place on June 22 at the usual time of 6pm in the UK (10am Cupertino time). There’ll be more information on timings and sessions next month, Apple says.

It’s also noteworthy that WWDC is taking place a fortnight later than we’ve become accustomed to. Whether that’s down to the logistics of hosting online sessions, rather than in person, or delays in the development of new operating systems due to the coronavirus is unclear. Either way, it’ll take a little longer to get hold of those public betas than usual.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller said in a statement today.

Apple says all developers will be able to participate in the online sessions free of charge, with this year’s event paying special attention to younger programmers. The firm is also announcing a new Swift Student Challenge that involves working within the Swift Playgrounds coding app. The deadline for applications is May 18 and the winners get a WWDC jacket and pin.

In a post on Apple’s developer website the company says: “On June 22, WWDC20 takes off. Get ready for the first global, all-online WWDC by downloading the Apple Developer app to stay notified on all the latest news, with updates for events and sessions. And there’s a lot more to come — starting with the first-ever Swift Student Challenge.”

