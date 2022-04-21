Apple will help you get fit with BTS dance moves

Did you guys know it’s International Dance Day on April 29? We totally did, honest! Apple definitely knows and wants you to celebrate by busting a move, and burning some calories in the process.

The latest Apple Fitness Plus update introduces some new dance workouts that include the actual choreography from the K-Pop mega-stars BTS, with your Apple Watch tracking the exertion via its dedicated dance mode, which was introduced in 2020 with WatchOS 7.

Starting from April 25, subscribers will be able to get their daily burn courtesy of moves lifted from BTS’ most popular music videos. There’s seven songs from the catalogue to enjoy, including: Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Dynamite, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), DNA, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Permission to Dance, and Life Goes On.

“Fitness+ trainer Ben Allen will share a first-of-its-kind Artist Spotlight Dance workout set to the music of BTS,” Apple explains in a Newsroom post. “The moves featured in this workout are taken directly from the choreography in BTS videos.”

As part of its Permission To Dance drive this week, Apple has already added new Artist Spotlight workouts, which guide you through strength, HIIT, dance, cycling, Yoga, pilates, and treadmill sessions accompanied by the music of ABBA, Queen and, yes, BTS. “These include motivating, high-energy tracks from their entire catalogs, as well as collaborations and remixes to keep people moving outside of their Fitness+ workouts,” Apple says.

If you’re still a bit wary about dancing around the house in full view of the dog, Apple is dripping a new workout collection on the 25th, with a trio of 20-minute dance-based based designed to help Fitness Plus subscribers gain confidence before graduating to the “Take Center Stage” 30-minute performance-based workouts.