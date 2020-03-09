Apple will fix your iPad Air for free if you’ve got this annoying display issue

Apple is offering a free repair service to a number of iPad Air owners suffering from faulty screens, the company announced Friday.

According to Apple, one model of the iPad Air manufactured in 2019 has been known to suffer display flickers or flashes before going completely blank – permanently.

The company has agreed to repair eligible devices free of charge through Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers worldwide.

The offer is available everywhere and covers 3rd generation iPad Airs for up to two years from when the device first appeared on shelves.

Considering the affected devices were only built between March and October of last year, its safe to say no one struggling with this problem will need worry about running out of time just yet.

The free programme applies only to 3rd generation iPad Airs dealing with faulty screens, meaning that those using the standard iPad, the iPad Mini, the iPad Pro or earlier generations of the iPad air are unfortunately out of luck.

If you find yourself staring at a blank screen, make an appointment at your nearest Apple Store, pop in to a local Apple Authorised Service Provider or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Centre.

Apple recommends that you back your iPad up to the iCloud or a computer before you take it in to make sure you don’t lose your data.

The company also warns that, if your iPad Air suffers from any additional damage that may get in the way of the repair, you will need to get this issue fixed before your blank screen service.

This means that, if you have a crack in your display, you may be charged for this part of the repair despite the main issue being free.

You can read more about Apple’s latest service programme on the company’s support page.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …