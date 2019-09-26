Apple will call out unofficial displays on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

The new iPhone 11 range of smartphones can detect when an unofficial display has been installed, and will alert iOS users of the discovery.

Similarly to how Apple tells recent iPhone owners if they’re using a third-party battery, iOS 13.1 will show a warning within ‘Settings > General > About’ if it is “unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine display.”

Apple has published a support document (via 9to5Mac) outlining that iPhone displays have been designed tested and manufactured with specific quality and performance standards. The company is warning that a number of issues may transpire from using non-genuine display parts.

For example, users risk unresponsive multi-touch, incorrect registering of touches and the display remaining on during phone calls. In terms of colour issues, the True Tone display may not function correctly, the ambient light sensor could become dysfunctional, there’ll be lower maximum brightness and unintentional battery drains.

The company is also warning against display repairs conducted by untrained technicians who don’t follow the proper safety and repair procedures assigned to authorised service providers and Apple itself.

The company adds in the support document: “Replacements not performed by Apple, authorized service providers, or certified technicians might not follow proper safety and repair procedures and could result in improper function or issues with display quality or safety. Apple displays are designed to fit precisely within the device. Additionally, repairs that don’t properly replace screws or cowlings might leave behind loose parts that could damage the battery, cause overheating, or result in injury.”

Earlier this summer it emerged that Apple began informing users their battery needed service if they had an unofficial battery, or an official battery installed outside of the Apple repair ecosystem. That sparked complaints from self-repairers and advocates for choice, but Apple looked to justify the decision; framing the issue around safety.

In a statement, the company said: “We take the safety of our customers very seriously and want to make sure any battery replacement is done properly. There are now over 1,800 Apple authorized service providers across the United States so our customers have even more convenient access to quality repairs.”

