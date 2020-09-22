The Apple Watch Solo Loop sounds like a potential hassle

The new Solo Loop band options for the Apple Watch might be more trouble than their slip-on, slip-off simplicity would imply.

If you purchase the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE with a Solo Loop, you may have to take it to Apple to replace the band, according to reports from some early adopters.

MacRumors brings word from disgruntled Apple Watch customers who found the sizing to be off. As a result they’ve had to return the entire watch to Apple.

Despite Apple offering a measurement tool online, many customers are reporting a poor fit on delivery. Apple customer support is telling those customers to return the watch in its entirety. If there isn’t stock of a replacement, those folks are facing a wait.

Here’s one report from the MacRumors forums: “I assumed if you ordered the incorrect size, you could keep the watch and just return/exchange the band. But Apple support through chat said you have to return the watch and the band. That’s so wasteful. And frustrating. I’m selling my S4 watch and the buyer will have to keep waiting until it’s all sorted out.”

Another customer even shared an image showing an Apple customer support agent agreeing with the silliness of the situation.

The Solo Loop come in Silicon (“stretchable liquid silicone rubber designed for ultracomfort”) and Braided (“stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicone threads designed for ultracomfort”) options that arrive with no buckles or clasps.

Along with the Sport band they’re the most affordable options, but might not be the most convenient for all Apple Watch users.

They accompany the new Apple Watch Series 6 premium model and an affordable Apple Watch SE, which brings many of the headline features at a much more agreeable price point than the flagship wearable.

