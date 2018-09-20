The Apple Watch Series 4 fire face was created with a flamethrower – watch how

The Apple Watch Series 4 launch saw the debut of some attractive new watch face animations that really take advantage of that larger, edge-to-edge display.

However, when we first saw the delicious fire, water, vapour and liquid metal effects we naturally assumed some CGI wizardry was in play. A new video shared by Cool Hunting shows otherwise.

These animations were captured on an actual camera, shooting actual fire, actual water, actual vapour and, you guessed it, actual liquid metal.

Apple deployed a flamethrower to create that roaring fire effect, popped a balloon in water, created an explosion of coloured power and placed a metallic liquid atop of a turntable of sorts.

You can see the process broken down in the video (via TechCrunch) below:

Considering the Apple Watch display – even in its larger form – still maxes out at 44mm, creating these effects on a computer in about 25 minutes would have been the route most companies would have taken. However, here Apple proves that even as a trillion dollar company, it still cares about going that extra mile from a design perspective in order to bring a little more added sheen to its product line.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is the biggest leap forward from a design perspective since the original Apple Watch, with an overall thinner design and more integrated buttons. That larger display also provides up to 8 complications on a single watch face, enabling wearers to see more information at a glance.

Internally, the device promises revolutionary health benefits thanks to the inclusion of the first ever electrocardiogram (ECG) in an over-the-counter consumer device. The watch will also alert users if their heart rate is low or irregular.

Is the Series 4 finally your trigger to splash out on an Apple Watch? Or are you still sceptical about putting a mini-smartphone on your wrist to nag you at all times?