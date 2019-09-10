Apple Watch Series 3 is sticking around with an incredible price cut

The Apple Watch Series 5 will steal the headlines for those chasing the latest features, but for those seeking their first smartwatch, Apple has an incredible deal.

The Series 4 is a goner, but the company is keeping its Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch as part of the range and is reducing the price to $199. That’s an $80 reduction on the current price. This model offers Wi-Fi, built-in GPS, an optical heart-rate sensor and water resistance. If you want to add cellular connectivity, that’ll be an extra $100 at $299.

We’re waiting on Apple to post the new UK pricing for this model, but considering the Series 3 matched the US price $ for £, we’d expect the reduction to come in at £199 for the Wi-Fi and GPS model and £299 for the cellular model. We’ll update this article as soon as the official price is revealed.

The Series 3, released in 2017, was a major leap forward for the Apple Watch thanks to the addition of cellular connectivity, enabling greater independence from the iPhone.

The Series 3 originally started at £329/$329, for the GPS model, and £399/$399 for the cellular edition, so we’re talking about quite the reduction here. It’s a new permanent price, but still not as cheap as the £165 we’ve seen during sales events.

In our original review of the device, our reviewer wrote: “Overall, the Apple Watch Series 3 has become a solid fitness tracker and the watchOS 4 update cements this. If you happen to have a gym that supports GymKit, you might find that Apple Watch becomes an even greater fitness companion.

“This is paired with one of the best smartwatch implementations, even if there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, this is the best Apple Watch to date, offering plenty of refinements and improvements, but also the best smartwatch available.”

We’re now seeing some of those improvements with the Apple Watch Series 4 and now the Series 5, but at this price, the Series 3 is a superb deal.

