Apple Watch Series 4 Problems: Clock change causes ‘reboot loop’ issue

Digital watches have been adept at handling bi-annual time changes for a good few years now, but apparently it’s all a little too much for Apple’s brand new ‘smart’ watch.

According to Apple Watch Series 4 users in Australia, the latest wrist companion is suffering from a Daylight Saving Time (DST) bug that causes the device to become stuck in a reboot loop.

Users (via 9to5Mac) are saying the Activity complication on the Infograph Modular face is said to be causing the problem. This shows hour-by-hour activity data for the Move, Exercise and Stand data.

It appears that extra hour in the day means the feature is struggling to draw the graph. Apple hasn’t yet publicly commented on the problem, so it’s difficult to know for sure.

Those users affected were subjected to an endless reboot cycle until the watch runs out of power. However, such is the nature of the problem, it’s already resolving itself for Australians who’re once again enjoying a 24-hour day on Monday.

Aussies are the first to experience the issue because the country moved its clocks back an hour yesterday, a few weeks before Europe and US push the little hand anti-clockwise for the winter.

Apple is likely to roll out a fix to ensure users around the world don’t experience the problem when the clocks go forward in respective countries. North America moves off DST on November 4, while the UK reverts back to GMT on October 28.

The Apple Watch Series 4 arrived in mid-September, promising a significant design improvement. it offers larger displays, thinner construction and more subtle buttons. It also features potentially-lifesaving heart monitoring tools.

