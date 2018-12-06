watchOS 5.1.2 introduces the Apple Watch 4’s best feature, but Brits must wait

The Apple Watch Series 4 offered the biggest revision in the short history of the device, introducing some potentially life-saving features.

The most intriguing of those health-focused features was the introduction of an electrocardiogram (ECG), the first to be medically approved within a consumer, over-the-counter device. The feature can be used to detect abnormal heart rhythm, which can be a sign of atrial fibrillation and a life-threatening health issue.

Today, the feature arrives on Apple Watch Series 4 models in the United States with the release of watchOS 5.1.2. Unfortunately, it’s not available in the UK yet because the ECG is yet to be cleared for use by medical regulators.

In September we reported the tool might take ‘years’ to get the requisite approval from Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK’s equivalent of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has signed off on the Apple Watch 4 as a medical-grade device.

Elsewhere in watchOS 5.1.2 there are a number of features Brits can make use of from today. There are a number of new complications for the Infograph watch faces that debuted on the newest watch in the range. Mail, Messages, Home, Maps, Apple News, Find My Friends, Phone, and Remote (via MacRumors). There’s also a short cut to the Walkie-Talkie feature in the control centre.

Here’s the release log from Apple:

This update includes new features, improvements and bug fixes:

– New ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 (US and US territories only)

* Allows you to take an electrocardiogram similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram

* Can indicate whether your heart rhythm shows signs of atrial fibrillation—a serious form of irregular heart rhythm—or sinus rhythm, which means your heart is beating in a normal pattern

* Saves ECG waveform, classification and any noted symptoms in a PDF on the Health app on iPhone to share with your doctor – Adds the ability to receive an alert if an irregular heart rhythm that appears to be atrial fibrillation is detected (US and US territories only) – Enables direct access to supported movie tickets, coupons, and rewards cards in Wallet when tapped to a contactless reader – Receive notifications and animated celebrations when you achieve daily maximum points in a day during an Activity competition – New Infograph complications for Mail, Maps, Messages, Find My Friends, Home, News, Phone, Remote – Manage your availability for Walkie-Talkie from Control Center

In order to download the new version of watchOS, head to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and head to General > Software Update. You’ll need more than 50% battery and to be charging the device in order to install the update.

Have you snapped up the Apple Watch Series 4 yet? Drop us a line with your review @TrustedReviews on Twitter.