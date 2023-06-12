Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Vision Pro will spawn a cheaper version in two years – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you were blown away by the $3,499 price tag of the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, there’s potentially better news ahead.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is already planning for a more affordable version of the visionOS device that’ll make the device more accessible to more people.

Save £20 on the Mac Mini M2

Save £20 on the Mac Mini M2

The Apple Mac Mini M2 is a top-notch mini desktop PC and it’s now priced at well under £600.

  • Amazon
  • Was £599
  • Now £579.99
View Deal

“In a couple of years, though, this will all probably be a moot point,” Gurman wrote in his weekly Power On newsletter.

“Apple is already at work on a cheaper version of the headset that will help it sell more units. The name Vision Pro even implies there’s a non-Pro version in the works, which one has to assume will be called the Apple Vision or Apple Vision One.”

He believes it’ll be at least two years before Apple releases the new model, at the end of 2025 at the soonest. That would give the Vision Pro two years to breathe.

Gurman believes Apple any cheaper version could use lower quality screens than the twin 4K microLED panels within the Vision Pro. It could also use the same chip (by then older), and fewer cameras. He also believes their design could be scaled back, while a refined production process should lead to savings too. He also says there are elements that will reman completely untouched by Apple to protect the integrity of the concept.

“But there are a few areas I believe Apple will not compromise on in a cheaper Apple Vision,” he added. “The external screen, known as EyeSight, to show a wearer’s eyes, as well as the eye- and hand-tracking system, are as core to the Apple Vision as a touchscreen is to an iPhone. I would expect a cheaper model to keep those features.”

There’s also a plans for an even more advanced version of the Vision Pro headset in the works that could launch in-line with the cheaper model, Gurman writes.

You might like…

What is Micro OLED? The screen tech in the Apple Vision Pro explained

What is Micro OLED? The screen tech in the Apple Vision Pro explained

Kob Monney 6 days ago
Apple Vision Pro: Apple’s AR/VR headset has finally been announced

Apple Vision Pro: Apple’s AR/VR headset has finally been announced

Lewis Painter 6 days ago
Apple failed to justify the lofty price of the Vision Pro

Apple failed to justify the lofty price of the Vision Pro

Ryan Jones 7 days ago
Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: The five things to know

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: The five things to know

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Apple Vision Pro Battery Life: External battery will last two hours

Apple Vision Pro Battery Life: External battery will last two hours

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.