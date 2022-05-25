Apple unveils Pride bands for 2022 – here’s what they look like

June is Pride month and Apple has launched two colourful new Apple Watch bands with matching watch faces to mark the occasion in 2022.

This is Apple’s seventh year releasing Pride Edition straps designed by members and allies of its LGBTQ+ community.

The new bands are available in Apple’s durable Sport Loop style. The strap features a colour gradient, with the designers having taken out several of the double-layer nylon textile loops to weave the word “pride” into the band.

The band packs in a range of colours, including the rainbow found in the original Pride flag, the blue, pink and white shades from the transgender flag and black and brown to represent the black and latinx communities.

Apple says the colours also represent those who are living with or have passed away from HIV/AIDS.

The font used for the word “pride” is taken directly from the “hello” greeting displayed on the first Macintosh computer back in 1984.

The bands come in white and black. The white version features a matching woven look watch face with colourful threads that move in reaction to the Digital Crown on the watch being rotated or the display tapped.

The black version has been created in collaboration with Nike and comes with a rainbow version of the Nike Bounce face.

Apple also recently revealed that its newest Shot on iPhone Instagram campaign will feature artists and figures within the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are both available to order now from Apple.com for $49/£49. You’ll also be able to find them in Apple Stores from May 26.

Both bands are compatible with any Apple Watch, including the latest Apple Watch 7 and the Apple Watch SE.

The Pride watch faces are available to install on Apple Watch 4 and later devices running WatchOS 8.6 and above right now.