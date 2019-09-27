Apple TV Plus movies could be heading for Hollywood before your TV

Apple will reportedly release its original films in cinemas before they land on the Apple TV Plus streaming service.

According to Wall Street Journal sources, the company will seek to win favour with the entertainment industry by bringing its movie projects to the big screen before they land in the living room.

The sources say Apple have “made overtures to cinema chains” and, as a result, could be in theatres for “weeks” before they hit the streaming platforms.

That would be a more traditional way to go about things and would likely breed good will among the Hollywood big guns, according to the report.

That’s compared to Netflix’s more combative strategy of seeking to bring its projects to streaming on day one, often with a simultaneous launch in theatres.

Amazon has a different approach with its original project which has yielded major awards for its movies. Both Manchester By The Sea and The Big Sick were big winners during the awards seasons.

Steven Spielberg, who is working with Apple on a reboot of his Amazing Stories show from the 1980s, reckons Netflix shouldn’t be considered for awards because its movies don’t get cinematic runs. It’s possible Apple is taking Spielberg’s counsel here.

Netflix struggles to get into the major movie theatres because of an insistence they get a three month exclusive before the content is available on other platforms. For example, the WSJ reports talks between Netflix and the major chains fell through over plans to show “The Irishman” in cinemas. The reports said “the two sides failed to reach a consensus on the exclusivity.”

According to the report, “On the Rocks” directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. It could debut at Cannes ahead of a 2020 release in theatres. It’ll be interesting to see whether this release hits theatres and for how long before it debuts on Apple TV Plus.

