Apple iPad 10 (2022): Release date, price, design and specs

Reports indicate that we could see the launch of a new Apple iPad 10 (2022) very soon.

The iPad 10 will be the successor to the A13 Bionic chip-powered iPad 9, which was released last year. So far, it’s been suggested that the latest iPad will see some significant upgrades, like the inclusion of the A14 Bionic chip and a USB-C charging port.

While a lot of focus has been put on the potential announcement of the new iPad Pro (2022), the rumoured refresh to the entry-level iPad will also undoubtedly be a popular option.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Apple iPad 10 (2022) and be sure to come back to this page soon, as we will be updating it whenever more rumours and information is available.

Despite Apple usually launching its iPad range in September – with the last three releases keeping that trend – there was no mention of a new Apple iPad 10 during the Far Out event this year.

Instead, a report from Bloomberg in August 2022 suggested that iPadOS 16 is being delayed until October this year to match the release of a new iPad.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also believes that Apple is planning a new 10th-generation entry-level iPad. While he did not specify what date this device will be announced, it seems like it will be coming soon, especially since he has claimed that the latest iPad Pro will be announced on 18th October (via Twitter).

Price

Apple has kept quiet about the pricing for its next iPad. Since it’s an entry-level device, the price shouldn’t change too much from the previous model, especially since the company already sells other high-end tablets.

The current iPad 9 starts at £319/$329 with 64GB of storage. While the price may not be identical to the previous model, we wouldn’t expect the 2022 iteration to go up too much.

Design

According to Gurman (via a report from MacRumors) the upcoming Apple iPad 10 will come with a 10.5-inch display. This is slightly larger than the 10.2-inch screen that’s housed on the iPad 9.

Gurman also claims that it will have a USB-C port and flat edges. This is another change from the last model, which featured Apple’s own Lighting connector for charging. The inclusion of a USB-C connector will provide faster transfer speeds, as well as the ability to connect to external displays with ease.

Rumours on the actual design of the iPad have differed, with the 2022 quarterly report from Display Supply Chain Consultants claiming that it will come with angular edges and a full-screen display.

This rumour has been backed up with alleged renders of the latest iPad from the site MySmartPrice back in August. This report claims that the iPad 10 will feature angular edges, a larger display and a rear-facing camera bump.

AppleInsider has created renders based off of these rumours and leaked files, which you can see below.

Image Credits (AppleInsider)

MacWorld claims that the position of the camera on the iPad 10 will change, taking on a vertical array that looks similar to the iPhone X.

We recommend taking these renders, and rumours, with a pinch of salt, as Apple has not confirmed any aspects of the iPad 10 design as of yet.

Specs

While the design of the Apple iPad 10 is still up for debate, it’s certain that Apple will upgrade some of the internals of its latest tablet. According to Gurman, the iPad 10 will come with the A14 Bionic chip.

This will be an update when compared to the iPad 9, which houses an A13 Bionic chip, which can also be found in the iPhone 11. Some are suggesting that the iPad 10 will instead come with the new A15 Bionic chip or even the M1 chip. While this is a possibility, it’s unlikely that the most affordable iPad range will use such a high-end processor, especially since the iPad Pro (2021) already packs the M1, and the iPad Mini 6 uses the A15 Bionic.

9to5Mac claims that the iPad 10 will come with 5G connectivity. The iPad 9 came with 4G connectivity, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple add faster networking to its latest tablet.

Be sure to bookmark his page and come back for more information on the Apple iPad 10 (2022), as we will be updating this page when more information comes to light.