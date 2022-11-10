 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple tackles AirDrop spam, but the motive sounds iffy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple’s AirDrop technology is a handy way to quickly share files, web pages and contact details with other iPhone, iPad and Mac users. However, most of us have been on the wrong end of spam from strangers that isn’t always thoroughly wholesome.

Now Apple is doing something to combat AirDrop spam with the new iOS 16.1.1 bug-fixing software update that arrived this week.

As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported, iPhone users in China are seeing a new AirDrop setting that limits the option to receive files from “Everyone” to just ten minutes at a time.

That prevents users of iPhone models purchased in China from keeping the “Everyone” feature switched on indefinitely and should cut down on the amount of spam received. The other options remain “Receiving Off” and “Contacts Only”.

The report says Apple could roll out this feature for users globally in future versions of iOS, which would likely be welcomed as a means of preventing unwanted spam arriving via AirDrop. Generally speaking, if someone turns on the Everyone setting, it’s in a specific circumstance to receive a file from someone who isn’t a contact.

However, while the change might have a positive effect when it comes to reducing spam, the possible motive behind appears to be quite unpalatable. It has been suggested the change is in a response to AirDrop being used as a means of sharing material protesting the Chinese government.

A Vice report last month detailed how people in China had received information advising them to “Oppose dictatorship, oppose totalitarianism, oppose autocracy.” One of the recipients, who spoke to Vice on the condition of anonymity, said it was “the first time I saw or received a medium of any kind that is critical of the current regime. Word of mouth, even from the locals, is common, but never something of this nature.”

If Apple has made the change in response to AirDrop in response as its use as a political protest tool – either at the behest of the Chinese authorities, or independently – this would be of concern to free speech advocates. The Taiwan flag emoji is already absent from Chinese iPhones, due to the countries refusal to recognise the island as a sovereign state.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2022: The 5 top Apple phones we’ve tested

Best iPhone 2022: The 5 top Apple phones we’ve tested

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
How to turn off AirDrop on your iPhone

How to turn off AirDrop on your iPhone

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
How to use Apple AirDrop

How to use Apple AirDrop

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.